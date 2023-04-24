Eagle Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $84.18. 5,038,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,462,499. The company has a market capitalization of $436.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $98.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

