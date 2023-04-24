Eagle Strategies LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 703,770 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 517,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 508,490 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,743 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

