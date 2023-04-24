Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $1.65 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period.
IUSG stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,222. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $99.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
