Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,356,000 after purchasing an additional 960,709 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after purchasing an additional 309,769 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 308,414 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.34. 59,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,577. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $197.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.86.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

