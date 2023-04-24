Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IQLT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 599,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,042. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

