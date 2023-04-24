Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after buying an additional 56,970 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,288,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VBR traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.99. 164,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,907. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average is $162.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

