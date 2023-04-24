Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 292 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.58. The company had a trading volume of 457,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,515. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.90.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.