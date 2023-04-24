EastGroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $168.65 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $214.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day moving average is $157.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Articles

