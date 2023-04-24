EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.10

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

EcoSynthetix Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.88.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.62 million during the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

