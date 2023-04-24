Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 343 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KWB Wealth boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after acquiring an additional 413,407 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,158,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 288,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 58,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.98. 30,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,481. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

