Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,555 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,184,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,030,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,030. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

