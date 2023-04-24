Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 14,213 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

LMBS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 55,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,454. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

