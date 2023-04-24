ELIS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.89 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $29.89 million and approximately $2,715.08 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00028614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018923 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001250 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,353.60 or 1.00104646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14021961 USD and is down -15.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,602.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

