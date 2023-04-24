ELIS Tops 1-Day Volume of $743.36 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $33.54 million and $743.36 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00028722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020525 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018989 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001265 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,442.30 or 0.99968361 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14021961 USD and is down -15.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,602.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

