Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $19.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Embraer by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,162,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Embraer has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

