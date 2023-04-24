Empower (MPWR) Price Hits $0.0738

Empower (MPWR) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Empower has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. Empower has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $37,248.84 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empower token can currently be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Empower Token Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,885,185 tokens. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.08250971 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $35,491.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

