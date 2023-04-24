Energy Web Token (EWT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $798,530.56

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $2.59 or 0.00009446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $85.45 million and approximately $798,530.56 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token launched on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

