Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGIEY. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Engie Brasil Energia in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Engie Brasil Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EGIEY opened at $8.09 on Friday. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

