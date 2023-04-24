Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $15.76

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.76, but opened at $16.13. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 53,344 shares.

Several research firms have commented on ENLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

