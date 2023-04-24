Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $124.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $128.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $108.62. 165,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,638. Entergy has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $123.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.