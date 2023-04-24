Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.