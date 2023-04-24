Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.58 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 43.44% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%.
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
