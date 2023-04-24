Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.58 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 43.44% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

