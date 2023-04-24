Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) is JLP Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises 6.6% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 60,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,547. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $82.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

