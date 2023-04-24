ERC20 Market Capitalization Hits $11.92 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $52.27 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00028581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,482.00 or 1.00025012 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01062361 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $148.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

