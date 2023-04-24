Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,855,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after acquiring an additional 633,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 54.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,699,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,331,000 after acquiring an additional 596,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

