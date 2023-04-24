eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Penny Sanford Sells 11,765 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $141,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,152,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,370,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $889,800.00.

eXp World Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.69. 380,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,030. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 117.01 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

