Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Buys Shares of 35,917 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $29.72. 5,665,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,074,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

