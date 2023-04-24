Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Buys Shares of 3,816 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,530,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.34. 31,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,237. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $197.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.86.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

