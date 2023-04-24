Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Invests $208,000 in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 72,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,585. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

