Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Invests $439,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Southern makes up approximately 0.4% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,112,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

NYSE SO remained flat at $73.61 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 352,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,621. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.37%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

