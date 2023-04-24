Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,638,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 155,128 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,810,000 after acquiring an additional 119,716 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.97. The company had a trading volume of 78,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average is $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $148.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

