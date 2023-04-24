Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 393,793 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 173,928 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 172,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 166,174 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.16. 201,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,212. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

