Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,153,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,156. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.