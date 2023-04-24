Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $273.45 million and approximately $37.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00061617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00039542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,206,231 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

