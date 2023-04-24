Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,340 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 846.4% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 352,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 315,605 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 58,545 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 388,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FBCG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. 80,541 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $373.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

