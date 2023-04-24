Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.48.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $56.28 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.