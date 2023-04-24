Financial Analysis: American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) versus Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and Digital Turbine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A Digital Turbine $747.60 million 1.64 $35.55 million $0.49 25.27

Digital Turbine has higher revenue and earnings than American Acquisition Opportunity.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Turbine has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Acquisition Opportunity and Digital Turbine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Turbine 0 3 2 0 2.40

Digital Turbine has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 46.74%. Given Digital Turbine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Turbine is more favorable than American Acquisition Opportunity.

Profitability

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and Digital Turbine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% 10.45% Digital Turbine 7.14% 21.20% 8.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Digital Turbine shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Digital Turbine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digital Turbine beats American Acquisition Opportunity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc. engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F). The On Device Media segment is the legacy single reporting of Digital Turbine prior to the AdColony and Fyber acquisitions. This segment generates revenue from products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile apps and content media for device end-users. The App Media-AdColony segment provides a platform that allows mobile app publishers and developers to monetize their monthly active users via display, native, and video advertising. The App Media-Fyber segment consists of products and services to enable agencies, brands, and app developers to reach large audiences while achieving key performance indicators ranging from reach to frequency, cost-per-install, and return on ad spend. The company was founded on November 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

