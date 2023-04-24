First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $20.53. 98,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,272. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

