First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
FPL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.08. 18,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,953. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
