First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

FPL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.08. 18,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,953. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.