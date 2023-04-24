Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance
FLC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 29,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,621. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
