Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

FLC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 29,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,621. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

