Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Holdings Trimmed by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,564,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,887 shares during the period. Flex makes up approximately 4.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Flex were worth $119,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Flex by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

FLEX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

