Forza Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,771 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.99. 1,340,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,785. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

