Forza Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,535 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 1.0% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.89. 1,094,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,926. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

