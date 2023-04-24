Forza Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,738 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock remained flat at $85.71 during mid-day trading on Monday. 632,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,968. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.20. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $114.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

