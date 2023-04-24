Forza Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.68. 453,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,548. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

