Forza Wealth Management LLC Invests $526,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.98. 2,604,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,199,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

