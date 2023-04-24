Forza Wealth Management LLC Invests $824,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.72. The stock had a trading volume of 874,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

