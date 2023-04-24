Forza Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.13. 840,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.74. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.18.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

