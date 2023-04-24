Forza Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE stock remained flat at $26.15 during trading on Monday. 336,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,039. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

