Forza Wealth Management LLC Takes $438,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

